Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed X-FILE (XFILE) on February 18, 2024. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XFILE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





X-FILE (XFILE), backed by its DEV team and the X-FILE Army, aims to transition into platform development, relying on community support to launch, with the development team holding no tokens. Its native token, XFILE, was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 18, 2024, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing X-FILE

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of X-FILE (XFILE), emerging as a groundbreaking initiative in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape, distinguished by its commitment to community ownership and decentralized governance. At its core, X-FILE is designed to empower its supporters, aptly named the X-FILE Army, with the majority stake in its future and direction. This unique approach eschews traditional crypto project launches, which often rely on presales and whitelists, in favor of a launch strategy that emphasizes organic growth through community support and word-of-mouth promotion. The project's launch is a testament to its dedication to transparency and collective decision-making, setting a new standard for participatory development in the crypto world.

From the outset, X-FILE positions itself as more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement aimed at revolutionizing platform development within the crypto space. The project is spearheaded by a dedicated development team that works tirelessly behind the scenes to support and protect the project's integrity, ensuring that X-FILE remains aligned with its mission to empower its community. This alignment is further evidenced by the project's strategic initiatives, which are designed to propel X-FILE into a future where the platform not only serves its community but also leads in innovation and usability.

The developmental roadmap of X-FILE is ambitious, charting a course through phased growth and expansion aimed at capturing the imagination of the crypto community. Each phase of the project is meticulously planned to build upon the last, focusing on broadening its reach, enhancing its technological foundation, and forging strategic partnerships. These efforts are all in service of creating a robust platform that stands out in a crowded market, offering unique value propositions and fostering a vibrant ecosystem around the X-FILE token.

In essence, the X-FILE project is a bold venture into uncharted territories of the crypto world, driven by a vision of community empowerment and platform excellence. Its commitment to no presales, no empty promises, and complete transparency marks a departure from conventional crypto projects, aiming instead to build a legacy of trust and innovation. As X-FILE continues to develop and expand its footprint, it invites the wider community to join in on a journey that promises not just to navigate the present landscape but to redefine it for future generations.

About XFILE Token

The X-FILE token stands as the cornerstone of an innovative cryptocurrency project, designed with a vision to democratize platform development in the digital currency space. Emphasizing community ownership, transparency, and a no-presale launch strategy, X-FILE aims to foster a robust ecosystem where decisions are driven by its supporters-the X-FILE Army. This approach not only challenges the traditional dynamics of crypto project launches but also paves the way for a future where the token and its underlying platform empower users, encourage participation, and facilitate a new era of decentralized growth and collaboration. With its unique commitment to community-led development, X-FILE token represents a significant step towards redefining what it means to be truly community-powered in the cryptocurrency world.

Based on BEP20, XFILE has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The XFILE token distribution allocates 95% for launch with LP, 3% for CEX listing unlock, and 2% for marketing and operations unlock. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 18, 2024, investors who are interested in XFILE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about XFILE Token:

Official Website: https://x-file.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Xfilecommunitygroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xfileio

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x28b28dDA85c60E3397933Ea50ED3522Bb25487aB

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Community & Social Media:

