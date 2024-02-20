

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.2580 against the pound, 0.8834 against the Swiss franc and 150.37 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2593, 0.8821 and 150.11, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 0.6521 and a 5-day high of 1.3511 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6537 and 1.3488, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.0762 against the euro and 0.6129 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0777 and 0.6147, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.24 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc, 151.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the aussie, 1.36 against the loonie, 1.06 against the euro and 0.60 against the kiwi.



