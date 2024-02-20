

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The current account data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes unemployment data for January.



At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Switzerland. Also, quarterly national accounts from Denmark and capacity utilization from Sweden are due.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the euro area current account figures for December. The current account surplus totaled EUR 31.7 billion in November.



In the meantime, industrial production, producer prices, corporate sector wages are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output figures for December.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken