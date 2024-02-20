New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - AGII, the Open AI powered Web3 application, announces the integration of Sora AI's advanced video modeling capabilities into its platform.





Sora AI introduces a text-to-video model, enabling the creation of scenes, camera movements, and characters in videos up to 60 seconds long. By incorporating Sora AI's technology, AGII aims to enhance its platform's features and provide users with creative possibilities.

This integration represents an advancement in content creation within the Web3 ecosystem. AGII users will now have the ability to produce scenes featuring characters, motion types, and backgrounds. Sora AI's technology ensures that generated videos meet user expectations while maintaining authenticity.

"We are excited to integrate Sora AI's video modeling technology into AGII," says J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs. "This advancement reflects our commitment to empowering users with AI tools for creative expression in the Web3 era. With Sora AI's capabilities, AGII users can explore new avenues of creativity and storytelling."

Sora AI's text-to-video model leverages its understanding of language to create characters that convey emotions. Additionally, the model's ability to generate shots within a video ensures coherence in storytelling.

As AGII continues to innovate in the Web3 landscape, the integration with Sora AI underscores its dedication to providing users with AI tools for content creation and expression.

About AGII:

AGII is a leading AI crypto project focused on revolutionizing the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. With a mission to democratize access to advanced AI solutions, AGII aims to empower users, developers, and investors through innovative products and services.



About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on driving innovation in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. With a team of experienced developers, researchers, and blockchain enthusiasts, KaJ Labs is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in decentralized technology.

