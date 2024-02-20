

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 net profit (Group share) amounted to 3.08 billion euros, up 11.6 percent from last year's 2.76 billion euros.



Net income exceeded 3 billion euros for the first time.



Net earnings per share stood at 5.90 euros, a growth of 11.7 percent from last year's 5.28 euros.



Net profit recurring (Group share) amounted to 3.32 billion euros, compared to 3.16 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the year reached 27.61 billion euros, down 7.8 percent from 29.93 billion euros a year earlier due to the drop in energy prices as well as negative currency impacts. Revenue increased 3.7 percent on a comparable basis.



In the fourth quarter, revenue fell 8.9 percent on a reported basis to 6.82 billion euros, but it grew 3.7 percent on a comparable basis.



Further, reflecting Air Liquide's confidence in the future, the payment of a dividend of 3.20 euros per share will be proposed to shareholders for the 2023 fiscal year at the General Meeting on April 30.



This represents an increase of 8.5 percent compared with the previous year. The payment is scheduled for May 22.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver growth in Net profit recurring, at constant exchange rates.



