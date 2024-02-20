

MANILA (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, a business of aerospace and defense major, RTX Corporation(RTX), said on Tuesday that it has bagged an order from Philippines' major airline, Cebu Pacific Air, to provide GTF engines to power an additional 10 A321neo and five A320neo aircraft.



Pratt & Whitney will also provide Cebu Pacific with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise comprehensive service deal.



Rick Deurloo, President of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said: 'With deliveries for this most recent order starting in 2025, the GTF engine will provide even more fuel and carbon emissions savings.'



Cebu Pacific currently has 33 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft in service.



Prior to providing GTF power, Pratt & Whitney had supplied JT8D engines for the airline's DC-9 aircraft.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken