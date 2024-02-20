Media3 Labs Revolutionizes Digital Media with Patent-Pending Blockchain Technology and Makes Strategic Shift to Base Network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Media3 Labs, the innovator behind the Web3 podcast player Scoop3, today unveiled a groundbreaking patent-pending technology designed to transform media consumption by seamlessly and efficiently tokenizing media on the blockchain. This approach means content creators can bring their content to the blockchain without changing their current workflow nor requiring knowledge of blockchain or crypto, marking a significant leap forward for the digital media industry.

By inventing this novel technology, Media3 Labs is setting new standards for interaction between creators and consumers within the digital media space. The solution not only empowers content creators who want to take advantage of the benefits of the blockchain such as more precise analytics and audience activation, but also deepens listener engagement through the potential of new types of integrations.

Following this technological advancement, Media3 Labs is also excited to announce its strategic shift towards the Base network, Coinbase's Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. By building on Base, Scoop3 will leverage the scalability and efficiency of the Base network to further enhance the platform, ensuring a faster and more optimal experience for end-users.

"This dual announcement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence," said David Kermaani, CEO of Media3 Labs. "With our patent-pending technology and the integration with the Base network, we are poised to redefine media, making it more interactive, fulfilling, and accessible than ever before."

Media3 Labs invites investors, content creators, and the tech community to join them in this exciting new chapter. With its cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Scoop3 is well-positioned to lead the charge in the evolving landscape of digital media and blockchain technology.

For more information about Scoop3's features, the benefits of the new technology, and future updates, please visit https://www.media3labs.com.

About Media3 Labs: Media3 Labs is a visionary tech company at the intersection of media and blockchain technology. Through its flagship platform, Scoop3, Media3 Labs is committed to enhancing the media consumption experience by integrating innovative solutions that activate audiences and empower creators. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, Media3 Labs is paving the way for the future of digital media.

