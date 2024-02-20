

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Fixed asset investment in the Netherlands shrunk for a second straight month in December, largely due to less outlay in construction, aircraft, passenger cars and machines, preliminary data from the statistical office CBS showed Tuesday.



The volume of investments in tangible fixed assets decreased 8.1 percent year-on-year in December, after falling 4.8 percent in the previous month. In October, investments grew 0.3 percent.



The latest decline was the worst since August 2020, when fixed asset investment slumped a massive 18 percent.



Citing its investment radar, the statistical office said the circumstances for investment are less favorable in February.



