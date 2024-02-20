Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.02.24
08:01 Uhr
1,464 Euro
-0,032
-2,14 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4441,49009:51
20.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
20 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.486     GBP1.264 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.460     GBP1.244 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.474891    GBP1.257237

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,641,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1614       1.466         XDUB      08:14:14      00068916686TRLO0 
6574       1.464         XDUB      09:17:51      00068917829TRLO0 
2933       1.460         XDUB      09:23:33      00068917949TRLO0 
3800       1.460         XDUB      09:23:33      00068917948TRLO0 
1053       1.460         XDUB      09:23:33      00068917947TRLO0 
6083       1.460         XDUB      11:34:18      00068920365TRLO0 
949       1.460         XDUB      11:34:18      00068920364TRLO0 
863       1.460         XDUB      11:34:18      00068920366TRLO0 
1381       1.460         XDUB      11:34:18      00068920367TRLO0 
964       1.486         XDUB      13:03:09      00068921977TRLO0 
3104       1.486         XDUB      13:03:09      00068921978TRLO0 
1785       1.486         XDUB      13:12:09      00068922223TRLO0 
1319       1.486         XDUB      13:12:09      00068922224TRLO0 
232       1.486         XDUB      13:12:09      00068922225TRLO0 
3988       1.486         XDUB      13:12:09      00068922226TRLO0 
5967       1.482         XDUB      13:13:11      00068922263TRLO0 
1448       1.482         XDUB      13:13:11      00068922262TRLO0 
766       1.482         XDUB      13:13:11      00068922261TRLO0 
1251       1.480         XDUB      13:13:11      00068922264TRLO0 
462       1.476         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922853TRLO0 
7600       1.476         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922852TRLO0 
1750       1.478         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922855TRLO0 
3912       1.478         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922854TRLO0 
953       1.480         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922858TRLO0 
3208       1.480         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922857TRLO0 
3852       1.480         XDUB      13:53:09      00068922856TRLO0 
7066       1.476         XDUB      15:27:22      00068925336TRLO0 
1568       1.480         XDUB      15:40:18      00068925753TRLO0 
5572       1.480         XDUB      15:40:18      00068925752TRLO0 
491       1.480         XDUB      15:40:18      00068925751TRLO0 
5521       1.478         XDUB      15:41:40      00068925833TRLO0 
1900       1.478         XDUB      15:41:40      00068925832TRLO0 
4602       1.476         XDUB      15:47:23      00068926003TRLO0 
420       1.476         XDUB      15:47:23      00068926002TRLO0 
1        1.478         XDUB      16:07:12      00068926512TRLO0 
185       1.478         XDUB      16:07:56      00068926555TRLO0 
354       1.476         XDUB      16:27:28      00068927502TRLO0 
363       1.476         XDUB      16:27:28      00068927501TRLO0 
769       1.476         XDUB      16:27:28      00068927505TRLO0 
726       1.476         XDUB      16:27:28      00068927504TRLO0 
2651       1.476         XDUB      16:27:28      00068927503TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1639       125.80        XLON      08:14:27      00068916688TRLO0 
6724       124.80        XLON      09:23:33      00068917945TRLO0 
252       124.80        XLON      09:23:33      00068917946TRLO0 
960       124.80        XLON      11:34:18      00068920363TRLO0 
6190       124.80        XLON      11:34:18      00068920362TRLO0 
4500       124.40        XLON      12:24:03      00068921296TRLO0 
188       125.20        XLON      12:36:47      00068921460TRLO0 
6739       125.20        XLON      12:36:47      00068921459TRLO0 
7022       126.00        XLON      14:37:05      00068923925TRLO0 
6989       126.00        XLON      14:37:05      00068923924TRLO0 
7387       125.80        XLON      14:45:14      00068924164TRLO0 
1897       126.20        XLON      15:27:22      00068925333TRLO0 
4822       126.20        XLON      15:27:22      00068925332TRLO0 
1139       126.20        XLON      15:27:22      00068925335TRLO0 
8000       126.20        XLON      15:27:22      00068925334TRLO0 
7735       126.40        XLON      15:33:08      00068925492TRLO0 
2137       126.40        XLON      16:01:38      00068926377TRLO0 
5680       126.40        XLON      16:01:38      00068926376TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  304683 
EQS News ID:  1840489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

