

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L), a London-based Chilean miner, on Tuesday reported a decline in pre-tax income for the full year. However, the company registered an increase in revenue.



For the 12-month period, the Group posted a pre-tax income of $1.965 billion, compared with $2.558 billion, reported last year. This reflects the recognition of an exceptional gain in 2022 related to the sale of the company's interest in the Reko Diq project.



Excluding items, pre-tax profit stood at $1.798 billion as against $1.614 billion a year ago, due to increase in both sales and pricing, partially offset by a rise in cash costs.



Post-tax, net profit from continuing operation stood at $1.299 billion or 84.7 cents per share as against $1.955 billion or 155.5 cents per share in 2022.



After tax, net income was $835.1 million, down from last year's $1.533 billion.



Last year, the company had a gain on disposal of investment in joint venture $944.7 million, that was absent this year.



EBITDA rose to $3.087 billion from previous year's $2.929 billion.



Revenue was $6.324 billion, higher than last year's $5.862 billion, mainly due to higher sales volumes for both copper and by-products, in addition to higher pricing.



Copper sales volumes reflected within revenue improved by 4.5 percent to 625,300 tons, increasing revenue by $230.8 million.



The miner will pay a final dividend of 24.3 cents per share on May 10 to shareholders on the register as of April 19.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

