Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1336 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2980268 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 304731 EQS News ID: 1840643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 20, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)