DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (PABG LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.8538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59503158 CODE: PABG LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABG LN Sequence No.: 304859 EQS News ID: 1840909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)