

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire GemSeek Consulting, a Bulgarian customer experience analytics provider, for an undisclosed sum.



Max Morielli, President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, for Accenture Song, said the combination 'will define new ways of engagement that will drive growth during these times of change.'



Founded in 2011, the Bulgarian company helps industries realize the full potential of their customer experience programs, cultivate enduring customer relationships, and improve revenues and operational efficiencies.



Post transaction, GemSeek's over 170 staff members will join Accenture Song.



The global customer experience analytics market is expected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2022 up to $37 billion in 2032.



