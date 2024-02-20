

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus rose to a six-month high in December, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 32 billion in December from EUR 22 billion in November. This was the highest surplus since last June.



The surplus on goods trade increased from November, while there was a notable reduction in the shortfall in primary income.



The surplus on goods trade increased to EUR 35 billion from EUR 32 billion. By contrast, the surplus on services dropped to EUR 16 billion from EUR 17 billion.



Primary income posted a shortfall of EUR 5 billion in December compared to a EUR 13 billion deficit last month. The shortfall in the secondary income dropped to EUR 13 billion from EUR 14 billion.



In the whole year of 2023, the current account surplus rose to EUR 260 billion or 1.8 percent of euro area GDP, from a deficit of EUR 82 billion or 0.6 percent of GDP in 2022.



In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 376 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities amounted to EUR 422 billion in 2023, data showed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken