Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 19 February 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 74.87p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 75.33p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 125.63p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 125.67p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

20 February 2024