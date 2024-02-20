Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
February 20
February 20, 2024
Banco BPI, S.A.
EUR 500,000,000 Obrigações Cobertas - European Covered Bond (Premium) due 2030
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Banco BPI, S.A.
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
PTBPIZOM0035
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
3.25% European Covered Bonds due 22 March 2030 (soft bullet)
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank
CaixaBank
HSBC
LBBW
UniCredit
