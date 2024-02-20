Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

February 20, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banco BPI, S.A.

EUR 500,000,000 Obrigações Cobertas - European Covered Bond (Premium) due 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banco BPI, S.A. Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: PTBPIZOM0035 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 3.25% European Covered Bonds due 22 March 2030 (soft bullet) Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank CaixaBank HSBC LBBW UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.