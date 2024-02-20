EQS-Ad-hoc: Marudai Food Co. Ltd. / Key word(s): Delisting

Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: Decision on Formal Consultation toward the Delisting of the Company's Shares with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



20-Feb-2024 / 11:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marudai Food Co., Ltd. Key words: Delisting Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) Decision on Formal Consultation toward the Delisting of the Company's Shares with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Marudai Food Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A2N4944 (Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market); TOKYO: 2288) announces that the Company today has decided to start a formal consultation with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") for the revocation of the admission to trading of its common shares on the Regulated Market of the FSE, as detailed below. 1. Reason of Consultation for Delisting The Company lists its common shares deliverable through Global Bearer Certificates (the "GBCs") on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt) of the FSE and its common shares on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the FSE. However, as there is a very limited number of the Company shares (deliverable through the GBCs) being traded on the FSE, maintenance of the listing will not bring significant economic benefit and the effect of the delisting on the Company's shareholders or other investors is expected to be immaterial. Therefore, the Company decided to begin formal consultation with the FSE toward delisting its shares on the Regulated Market and Open Market pursuant to sec. 39 para. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz). 2. Maintaining the Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange The Company will continue to maintain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 3. Outlook Today the Company will convey its intention of the delisting of its shares to the FSE and will begin formal consultation with the FSE. The Company considers it more likely than not that the management board of the FSE will execute the Delisting. When any material facts arise in the future that require disclosure, the Company will promptly announce them. Investor Relations contact: Yoshifumi Morimoto, Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Dept., keiribu@marudai.co.jp Language: English Company: Marudai Food Co., Ltd. 21-3, Midori-cho, Takatsuki-Shi 569-8577 Osaka Japan Phone: +81-72-661-2518 Fax: +81-72-661-5006 Internet: www.marudai.jp ISIN: DE000A2N4944(Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market) WKN: A2N494(Regulated Market), 859146 (Regulated Unofficial Market) Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt



End of Inside Information



20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

