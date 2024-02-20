Floki & TokenFi Cryptocurrency penetrate South Korea

FLOKI AND TOKENFI PARTNER WITH ITTF, TARGETING HALF A BILLION TABLE TENNIS FANS WORLDWIDE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Floki, the people's cryptocurrency, is proudly unveiling its strategic partnership with the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024.

This collaboration will witness the Floki and TokenFi names resonate through the hallowed halls of table tennis history as they partner with the oldest and most prestigious table tennis tournament in the world.

Floki and TokenFi's branding will be integrated seamlessly into the event, ensuring that the cryptocurrency receives optimal visibility among an estimated colossal cumulative TV audience of 451 million and through an extensive 1,241 hours of broadcast exposure.

The event, to occur from February 16th to 25th, 2024, in the city of Busan, Korea, will not only host over 2,000 competitors from 40 nations but also decide 16 spots for the upcoming Summer Olympics. The Finals coincide with the centenary celebration of table tennis in Korea, adding an additional layer of historical significance.

Floki's partnership with the championship demonstrates its dedication to building a strong community around the love of sports. This event presents a great chance for Floki to connect with fans, as seen by the 5.4 million online interactions from past events.

The global table tennis community overall boasts more than 519 million followers. The sport in general consists of 55% of the audience composed of males and a considerable segment of 33% between the ages of 16 and 19 and 42% between 30 and 49.

Table tennis holds a coveted place as a top-4 sport in Asia, receiving viewership in over 500 million households. With 398 million loyal Asian fans and an impressive viewership on China's CCTV-5, Floki's spotlight in Asia is stronger than ever. In China, where the sport commands a staggering following of 241 million active fans and a sizable millennial and Gen Z demographic, table tennis has established itself as the number one sport during the Olympics.

About Floki

Floki is one of the biggest cryptocurrency success stories in the world, having disrupted the crypto industry by providing solid utility while leveraging the power of memes to ensure mainstream appeal and adoption. Floki has developed a PlayToEarn NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, Digital Asset Locker FlokiFi and a crypto education platform.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is Floki's sister token and an all-in-one tokenization platform, enabling users to launch tokens or tokenize Real World Assets (RWA) effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

