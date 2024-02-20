

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden said the United States will impose additional sanctions on Russia over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



Responding to a reporter's question after Marine One arrival at the South Lawn Monday, Biden said, 'We already have sanctions, but we're considering additional sanctions, yes.'



Earlier, addressing a news conference, he reiterated his blame on Russian President Putin for the death of Navalny.



'Putin is responsible, whether he ordered it or he is responsible for the circumstances he put that man in. And it's a reflection of who he is. And it just cannot be tolerated.'



He told reporters that the Putin regime would have to pay a price for the incident.



Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, died at a strict-regime Arctic penal colony far away from Moscow last week under mysterious circumstances.



The European Union alleged that Navalny was slowly murdered by President Putin and his regime.



EU urged Russian authorities to establish all facts around Navalny's death, and demanded the immediate release of all other political prisoners in Russia.



Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said in a video posted on social media that the Kremlin was hiding her husband's body to conceal the cause of his death.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken