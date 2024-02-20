

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone negotiated wage growth eased in the final three months of last year, slowing for the first time since the second quarter of 2022, preliminary data from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



Negotiated wages grew non-adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, after increasing a record high 4.7 percent in the previous three months.



Wage growth remains a main concern for the ECB policymakers as they determine the trend of inflation in the coming months.



'These data won't stop the ECB from cutting interest rates in April - as we are forecasting - as long as other indicators continue to point to softening wage and price pressures,' Capital Economics economist Jack Allen-Reynolds said.



'It will be up to the 2024 first quarter GDP print (which includes detailed wage information) in April and the negotiated wage indicator in May to greenlight or redlight a rate cut in June, given the second quarter GDP figures are published after the June meeting,' ING FX Strategist Francesco Pesole said earlier on Tuesday.



