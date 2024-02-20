

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output recovered in December after falling for two straight months, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output advanced 0.8 percent from November, when it was down by 0.4 percent.



Building construction expanded 1.1 percent, while civil engineering dropped 0.6 percent in December.



Year-on-year, total construction output advanced 1.9 percent, offsetting November's 1.9 percent decline.



Data showed that construction output in the EU27 moved up 1.3 percent on month taking the annual growth to 2.4 percent in December.



The biggest monthly increases in construction output were registered in Romania, Poland and Hungary, while the largest decreases were in Slovakia, Germany and Austria.



The annual average production in construction for the year 2023 climbed 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU.



