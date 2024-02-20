

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.6 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $135.3 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $148.5 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $897.4 million from $861.5 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $118.6 Mln. vs. $135.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $897.4 Mln vs. $861.5 Mln last year.



