Netcracker's Chairman and CEO to Discuss GenAI for Business and Potential Applications Across Industries at Premier Telecom Industry Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in thought leadership sessions focusing on GenAI as well as customer experience in the new age of extended reality; showcase award-winning solutions; and highlight its digital transformation success with customers around the world at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

Netcracker's Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will give a keynote presentation on the future of GenAI for business and how the technology can be used across industries to achieve a substantial return on investment.

Netcracker will also exhibit in Hall 2, Stand 2G20, where it will present compelling real-world scenarios that illustrate how it helps telcos transform into self-sufficient techcos and utilize GenAI and automation to create new opportunities for success. Based on the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform and recently launched GenAI Telco Solution, the demonstrations will showcase use cases for network monetization, improving agility, lowering costs and next-generation customer experience.

Beyond ChatGPT: The Future of Generative AI in Business| Tuesday, February 27 4:15 p.m. CET

Speakers:

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker

Motoo Nishihara, Corporate EVP CTO, NEC

Reality Check for XR| Monday, February 26 4:30 p.m. CET

Speaker:

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

Netcracker Technology and Solutions Showcase at MWC 2024

Next-Gen Customer Experience Powered by GenAI

B2C Omnichannel Experience Powered by GenAI

Optimizing Campaign Management With GenAI

B2B Complex Quotation

Accelerate Time to Market, Increase Agility and Operational Excellence

Low code/No code Microfrontend Configuration

Accelerate Time to Market With GenAI

Expedite Fiber Build and Monetization

New Revenue Streams Powered by GenAI

Monetizing GenAI for MVNO/Wholesale Business

Telco to Techco Transformation B2B2X Scenarios

Monetization of Modern Network Infrastructure

DTW Catalyst Winner 2023: Metaverse Monetization

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

