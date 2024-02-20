

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded for the fifth straight month in December, and at an accelerated pace, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Tuesday.



Construction production advanced 4.4 percent month-on-month in December, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The annual growth in construction output quickened to 9.9 percent in December from 3.7 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a slower rate of 2.6 percent a year versus a 3.6 percent rise in November.



During the whole year 2023, the overall construction output dropped an adjusted 0.1 percent compared with 2022.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken