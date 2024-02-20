

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) announced a profit for the fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.6 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $135.3 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $148.5 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $897.4 million from $861.5 million last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Allegion expects annual earnings in line with analysts' expectations. The company expects net income per share of $6.45 to $6.60. For the full year, 2023, the firm posted net income per share of $6.12.



Excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $7 to $7.15 per share, in line with the analysts' estimate of $7.04 per share and higher than last year's $6.96 per share.



Revenue is expected to increase 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent from last year's $3.650 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post revenue of $3.74 billion.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $118.6 Mln. vs. $135.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $897.4 Mln vs. $861.5 Mln last year.



