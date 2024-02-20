Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Showcase Its Selection of Laser Solutions at AMPP Annual Conference 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting a booth at this year's AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, the largest global corrosion and coatings trade show that provides exhibitors with the opportunity to develop new prospects, strengthen current relationships, and tap into emerging markets. Laser Photonics is inviting attendees of this year's event to bring corroded samples and parts to their booth. The company will clean samples and provide demonstrations to booth visitors with their CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet. The company will also be bringing WeldTech, MarkStar and other CleanTech products to the upcoming event.

"We look forward to attending this year's AMPP annual conference and are excited to capitalize on this unique opportunity to connect with key decision-makers from around the world," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Those that visit our booth will be able to learn about how our technology can help them streamline corrosion and coating removal while seeing one of our laser cleaning systems in action."

What: AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2024

When: March 3 - 7, 2024

Where: Booth 555 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

MarkStar Laser Marking Technology

MarkStar Laser Marking by Laser Photonics is a product line of handheld laser marking & laser engraving systems designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar systems are ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be low-maintenance while continuously delivering flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

WeldTech Laser Welding Technology

WeldTech Laser Welding technology by Laser Photonics provides operators with a high performance, durable laser welding system. This portable, lightweight welding solution does not require the use of flammable gas or electrodes like some traditional methods and is performed through a direct heat dissipation method, resulting in it being a safer, more environmentally friendly process.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

