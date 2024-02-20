

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):



Earnings: -$21 million in Q4 vs. $9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q4 vs. $3.71 billion in the same period last year.



