

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.49 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $6.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $173.39 billion from $164.05 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $5.49 Bln. vs. $6.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $173.39 Bln vs. $164.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.48 to $1.56



