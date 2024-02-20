Tilray Brands, Inc.: SweetWater Brewing Teams Up With Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC as Official Craft Beer Partner

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company ("SweetWater Brewing" or "SweetWater"), Atlanta's premier craft brewer and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today that it is now an official craft beer partner of Major League Soccer's Atlanta United. The new partnership places SweetWater at the forefront of soccer's explosive growth in Atlanta, home to the most successful expansion franchise in the history of MLS and host city for the biggest international matches this country has ever seen.



SweetWater will expand its presence at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the most attended soccer venues in the Americas1, with the opening of a third SweetWater-branded bar on the Stadium's 200 level. SweetWater will be an integral part of Atlanta United's community engagement and fan events throughout each season and beyond. SweetWater also has plans to launch limited edition co-branded beer and packages with the team.

"As Atlanta's hometown brewery, we're excited to become an official supporter of our city's Major League Soccer team and find new ways to connect with our shared community. In the same way SweetWater helped establish craft brewing in Atlanta, Atlanta United has established our city as an epicenter of soccer in the United States. Atlanta United has won the MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup, and it holds nearly every attendance record in MLS, routinely ranking in the top 25 in global soccer attendance. We look forward to joining Atlanta United in welcoming the global soccer community to our city in the summer of 2026," said Prinz Pinakatt, U.S. Beer, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Brands, SweetWater's parent company.





"We're thrilled to partner with a proud Atlanta company like SweetWater," said Garth Lagerwey, President and CEO of Atlanta United. "Atlanta is one of the premier soccer cities in North America, and this partnership is an example of how the city has embraced our club and continues to drive us forward. In addition to SweetWater expanding its presence inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we're also excited for our supporters to bring their passion directly to their favorite local brewery for Atlanta United watch parties during away matches."

SweetWater will host the annual Atlanta United Block Party to kick off the club's season opener on February 24th against the Columbus Crew, featuring a match viewing area, fan activities, and live music. To find more information about Atlanta United watch parties at SweetWater's taproom and other events, please visit SweetWater's website.

About SweetWater Brewing:

One of Atlanta's original craft breweries, SweetWater Brewing is now one of the largest craft brewers across the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater's award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For more information on SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew on all social platforms.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit:?www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com andhttp://www.tilray.coma/ follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would," "ahead," and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

1 Atlanta United, 2023

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027966a9-6b8f-4734-8913-e4bc1ec222f9



