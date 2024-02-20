

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2025.



For the first quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.48 to $1.56 per share on a pre-split basis and $0.49 to $0.52 per share on a post-split basis, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.



On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.48 per share on revenues of $145.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.70 to $7.12 per share on a pre-split basis and $2.23 to $2.37 per share on a post-split basis, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $6.55 per share on a revenue growth of 3.4 percent to $618.84 billion for the year.



Separately, the Board of Directors of Walmart approved a 9 percent higher annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2025 of $0.83 per share on a post-stock split basis, or $2.49 per share on a pre-split basis



