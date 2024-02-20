Global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company providing innovative solutions to life sciences and biotech manufacturers, AscellaHealth. is expanding its UK presence with a new office based at Manchester Science Park.

The expansion brings AscellaHealth's specialty and rare disease pharmaceutical expertise, with offices also located in the US and Ireland, to the heart of one of the UK's most established life sciences and biotech communities.

Dea Belazi, CEO of AscellaHealth, said, "This is exciting news for AscellaHealth and the pharmaceutical businesses who need a solution to bring emerging therapies to market."

Bill Oldham, Chairman President of AscellaHealth, added, "The UK's North West region is home to a community of innovative and fast-growing science and tech businesses, so it's the perfect base from which to support biotechs looking to streamline the commercialisation of novel specialty treatments."

AscellaHealth supports life sciences manufacturers, payers, patients and providers providing expertise in pre-commercialisation and market access support, distribution and fulfilment capabilities, HUB and patient support services and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, to organisations across the globe.

This latest development follows AscellaHealth being named Best Global Specialty Pharmacy Healthcare Services Organisation 2023 in the annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. For more information, visit ascellahealth.eu

About AscellaHealth LLC

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Marshall, Account Director, Viva PR.

Tel: +44 (0) 1706 214340 Mob: +44 (0) 7540 634815 Email: joanna@vivapr.co.uk



Marketing enquiries

Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AscellaHealth

Email: Darcey.mcdermott@ascellahealth.com