Dienstag, 20.02.2024
WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
20.02.2024 | 13:46
nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Raymond James 2024 Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. ET

The live webcast, as well as a replay from the event, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
press@ncino.com


