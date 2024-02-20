BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):
Fourth-quarter highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $173.4 billion, up 5.7%, or 4.9% (cc)
- Consolidated gross margin rate up 39bps due to improvement at Walmart U.S.
- Consolidated operating income up $1.7 billion, or 30.4%; adjusted operating income up 13.2%, positively affected by currency and LIFO of 2.3% and 1.0%, respectively
- Global eCommerce sales grew 23%
- Global advertising business grew approximately 33%, including 22% for Walmart Connect in the U.S.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.80 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.23 on equity and other investments
- Walmart agrees to buy VIZIO HOLDING CORP. to further accelerate Walmart Connect in the U.S.
Full year highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $648.1 billion, up 6.0%, or 5.5% (cc)
- Global advertising business grew approximately 28% to reach $3.4 billion
- Consolidated operating income up $6.6 billion, or 32.2%; adjusted operating income up 10.2%, growing faster than sales
- ROA at 6.6%; ROI at 15.0%, up 230 bps
- GAAP EPS of $5.74; Adjusted EPS of $6.65
The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.
