Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
20.02.24
14:48 Uhr
165,00 Euro
+5,72
+3,59 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,18165,4814:50
165,08165,7414:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIZIO
VIZIO HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIZIO HOLDING CORP10,400+17,51 %
WALMART INC165,00+3,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.