Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Announces Inaugural For-Profit Programmatic Advertising Campaign.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) proudly announces a monumental leap forward in its retail innovation and expansion efforts. BHC has officially completed its full proof-of-concept quality control pilot tethered to the successful deployment of 25 state-of-the-art intelligent digital vending machines, equipped with cutting-edge programmatic advertising facilitating Digital Out-of-home (DOOH) ads. These revolutionary machines, now fully proven through in field testing trials are set to go online, boasting BHC's first official for-profit digital programmatic advertising campaign. This inaugural campaign will boast digital marketing ads tethered to one of world's largest food and beverage conglomerates and is set to launch across North American markets (in part through BHC's digital screen network) on or before March 30th, 2024. This strategic initiative is poised to propel significant revenue growth and reinforce the BHC brand in the digital ads marketplace.

Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time bidding technology, BHC's digital touchscreen vending machines seamlessly automate the purchase of DOOH ad space, empowering advertisers to precisely target their desired audience with unparalleled precision. With dynamic, tailored ads personalized to specific demographics and interests, alongside location-based marketing capabilities and interactive features, these campaigns offer consumers a more engaging and personalized vending experience.

The deployment of these initial 25 intelligent vending units strategically situates BHC at high-traffic North American locations across a wide-spanning landscape, bolstering the BHC vending network and enhancing accessibility for consumers.

Furthermore, BHC is on track to deploy an additional 43 machines by May 31st, 2024, Each digital vending machine unit will be stocked with a diverse array of products, including snacks, beverages, and travel essentials, further expanding BHC's retail network and consumer offerings.

Programmatic advertising revenue is anchored to a volume-based formula which increases revenue baselines through the support of additional screens, and the tracking of successful impressions alongside other KPIs and metrics. Based on current industry standard baselines, BHC anticipates generating estimated additional revenue of over $100,000 USD by the end of Q2. This additional revenue is forecasted to exponentially grow as more digital vending units are brought online, and more comprehensive KPIs and metrics are achieved. BHC confidently forecasts its DOOH initiatives to represent over $1,000,000 USD in ancillary revenue by Q1 2024.

This strategic implementation marks a significant milestone for BHC, fostering enhanced customer engagement, attracting new brand partnerships, and driving sustainable growth. By embracing cutting-edge technology and revolutionizing the vending industry, BHC reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence in retail solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce our programmatic advertising expansion, marking a pivotal moment in our journey," said Justin De Four, CEO of BHC. "With our advanced vending machines, we are not only redefining the vending experience but also unlocking new revenue opportunities for BHC and our partners, which we believe will drive significant revenue growth and create value for our shareholders."

The DOOH advertising market is projected to reach $18.99 billion USD in 2024, with an expected annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 5.70%, resulting in a projected market volume of $23.70 billion by 2028. With a projected market volume of US$5,190 million in 2024, most ad spending will be generated in China. The average ad spending per capita in the Digital Out-of-Home Advertising market is projected to amount to $2.45 USD in 2024. DOOH ads have already demonstrated increased brand visibility and greater customer recall, translating gradually into sales.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.) Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

Disclaimer: The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and, as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

