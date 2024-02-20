Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG; "JHG" or the "Company") announced today that Roger Thompson, CFO, is scheduled to speak at the UBS Financial Services Conference in Miami on February 28, 2024, beginning at approximately 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Janus Henderson website (ir.janushenderson.com). A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company's website for three months.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of December 31, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$335 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the NYSE.

