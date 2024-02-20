Everyday, Sustainable U.S. Soy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / U.S. Soy
What do handbags, crayons, and car tires have in common? They are all everyday products that can be created using U.S. Soy. Soy materials are a more sustainable alternative to traditional materials and they often create products that perform better. A few examples:
- Clothing and accessories made from soy fiber have proven to be durable and can be considered more durable than some other fabrics, such as wool.
- Crayons made from soybean oil provide a creamy finish for easier application on paper and other surfaces than those made with paraffin.
- Soy-based tires demonstrate superior traction on slippery roads, compared to traditional tires.
- Increasing use of soy materials in everyday items is great news for U.S. soybean farmers, who employ innovative agricultural practices that have helped U.S. Soy achieve the lowest carbon footprint - including land use change - compared with soy of other origins.
Download the infographic for a closer look at the many everyday applications, superior performance, and origins of sustainable U.S. Soy.
