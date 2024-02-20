Everyday, Sustainable U.S. Soy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / U.S. Soy



What do handbags, crayons, and car tires have in common? They are all everyday products that can be created using U.S. Soy. Soy materials are a more sustainable alternative to traditional materials and they often create products that perform better. A few examples:

Clothing and accessories made from soy fiber have proven to be durable and can be considered more durable than some other fabrics, such as wool.

Crayons made from soybean oil provide a creamy finish for easier application on paper and other surfaces than those made with paraffin.

Soy-based tires demonstrate superior traction on slippery roads, compared to traditional tires.

Increasing use of soy materials in everyday items is great news for U.S. soybean farmers, who employ innovative agricultural practices that have helped U.S. Soy achieve the lowest carbon footprint - including land use change - compared with soy of other origins.

Download the infographic for a closer look at the many everyday applications, superior performance, and origins of sustainable U.S. Soy.

