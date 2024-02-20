Genvor Incorporated: Genvor to Attend BioSolutions Conference & Expo in Visalia, California

Genvor to Showcase Next-Generation Plant Health Solutions at Leading Industry Event

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced that management will attend the BioSolutions Conference & Expo taking place March 4-6, 2024 in Visalia, California.

Now in its 9th year, the BioSolutions Conference & Expo is a production-focused event offering North American growers, advisers, and researchers the latest information and real-world guidance on implementing biological solutions and technology tools in specialty crop production.

Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor, plans to participate in one-on-one meetings with industry participants, investors and the media throughout the conference.

BioSolutions Conference & Expo

Date: March 4-6, 2024

Location: Visalia Marriott and Convention Center | Visalia, California

Event Website: https://www.biosolutionsconference.com

Pawlak commented: "Biologicals, such as the peptide-based plant health solutions we are pioneering at Genvor today, are positioned to revolutionize the future of agriculture. To that end, the BioSolutions Conference & Expo represents an excellent venue to share Genvor's story with key industry participants - including strategics, the trade media, regulators and investors. I look forward to a productive day of meetings at the event as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information or to register for the event, please visit the conference website . To schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please email your request to GNVR@mzgroup.us or call Lucas A. Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, with a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biological foliar application as well as transgenic seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

