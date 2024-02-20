HNR Acquisition Corp Posts Updated Investor Deck to the Company Website https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the "Company" or "HNRA") is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin. Today, the Company posted an updated investor deck to the company website: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/.

About HNR Acquisition Corp

HNRA is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. HNRA's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder value from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. On November 15, 2023, HNRA acquired its operating entity, LH Operating, LLC, whose assets include interests in the Grayburg-Jackson oil field in the prolific Permian Basin in Eddy County, New Mexico.

HNRA's Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (NYSE American: HNRA). For more information on HNRA, please visit the Company website: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

