

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account deficit decreased somewhat in December, mainly due to an improvement in the balance of goods and the secondary income account, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Tuesday.



The current account deficit fell to EUR 2.2 billion from EUR 2.7 billion in the same month last year.



The visible trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.75 billion from EUR 2.99 billion last year as imports fell more than exports in absolute terms.



Meanwhile, the surplus in the services balance rose to EUR 0.4 billion from EUR 0.3 billion a year ago.



The primary income account deficit widened notably to EUR 605 million from EUR 82.6 million last year.



The secondary income balance registered a surplus of EUR 680.5 million in December, up markedly from EUR 6.5 million.



At the end of the final quarter, the capital account balance showed a surplus of EUR 853.3 million, while the financial account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.9 billion.



The current account balance for the whole year 2023 was a shortfall of EUR 14.1 billion, down from EUR 21.2 billion in 2022.



