2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Welcomes New Regional Vice President

Lisa Halbleib Returns to 2-10 as Regional Vice President of Field Sales for the Western Region

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leader in the real estate home warranty industry, welcomed back Lisa Halbleib as Regional Vice President of Field Sales. Halbleib will lead 2-10's continuing expansive growth in the Western Region.

"2-10 is an incredible company that offers outstanding home service plan coverage for our real estate agents and their buyers and sellers," Halbleib said. "We put our agents and members first and are proud of our customer service ratings."

Halbleib's career spans more than 20 years in the communications and SaaS industry, where she has held various sales leadership positions including Global Director of Account Management, VP Sales, Area VP of Sales Engineering and VP of Inside and Acquisition sales teams. She previously worked as a sales executive with 2-10 from 2015 to 2019. She holds certifications in coaching and development, public speaking and advanced negotiation skills, and has served on several non-profit boards and committees.

"We're honored to welcome Lisa back to the 2-10 leadership team to help our real estate agents stand out in their markets by protecting their clients during and after a real estate transaction," said Leo Jaisingani, 2-10's Vice President of Real Estate Sales. "Lisa has a tremendous track record and will allow us to maximize our advancement of 2-10's mission of improving the quality of housing and the experience of homeownership."

To learn more about 2-10's thought leadership in the real estate space, visit www.2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

