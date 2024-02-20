Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in collaboration with Red Cloud Securities, is thrilled to host its esteemed Pre-PDAC Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on February 29 and March 1.

The world is changing in every facet - from geopolitical risks, to rising interest rates, to supply chains shortening, to lofty net-zero global goals. Junior mining companies are at the center of these conversations and primed for investment opportunity.

Red Cloud's event features 7 distinguished keynote speakers coming from all areas of the junior mining space, and presentations from over 80 resource companies from around the world.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of commodities, spanning more than 10 sectors with each individual narrative relating to macro themes.

Red Cloud is dedicated to providing an insightful and dynamic platform for industry leaders, investors, and analysts to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the resource sector.

"Our event is coming at a time where political and industry change is on the forefront of so many conversations," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our lineup of influential mining leaders and junior mining CEOs will shine light on why the resource sector is prime for investment opportunity; including the opportunity to connect directly with CEOs mining spaces."

Keynote presentations from thought leaders include:

Thursday February 29, 2024

David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman, Aurion Resources & CEO, LHI Capital

Guy Keller, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Investment Partners

Mike Alkin, Chief Investment Office, Sachem Cove Partners

Friday March 1, 2024

Hon. John Baird, Senior Business Advisor, Bennet Jones LLP

Paul Brink, President & CEO, Franco-Nevada

Jon Case, VP, Portfolio Manager, and Research Lead -CI Global Asset Management

Roderik Van Losenoord, Senior Partner, Nebari Holdings LLC





Day 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg





Day 2



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg

To register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198357

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services