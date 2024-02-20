Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) (dba Vertiqal Studios) ("the Company") is excited to announce the appointment of Pamela Glassman, formerly of Bustle Digital Group (BDG), as Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 20, 2024. Operating from Vertiqal Studios' New York City office, Pamela will report to Jon Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone for the company as it expands into the U.S. market and solidifies its position as a leading digital channel network.

With over 15 years of sales leadership in digital media, Pamela has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, establishing herself as a business development force globally.

Pamela's prior role as Senior Vice President of Sales at BDG helped shape the revenue landscape for one of the largest GenZennial digital Lifestyle portfolios, overseeing teams both in the US and in the UK. Pamela joined BDG in 2018 through the acquisition of The Zoe Report, a venture launched in 2009 with her sister, the renowned global fashion authority, entrepreneur, and CEO Rachel Zoe. Pamela also helped integrate a dozen brands into the portfolio via acquisitions such as NYLON, W Magazine, and Inverse.

Before her accomplished tenure in digital media sales and branded content, Pamela carved a diverse career path in Retail Management, Human Resources and Financial Marketing. This varied background equips Pamela with a unique perspective for her new role.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Pamela will drive innovation, foster long-term strategic partnerships, lead global revenue growth, develop a revolutionary Go-To-Market offering, and build out the US team at Vertiqal Studios. Her unwavering commitment to client success and her seamless blend of creativity with business acumen will make Pamela an invaluable addition to Vertiqal Studios and their mission to create and distribute viral content to GenZ and Millennial audiences worldwide.

"Pamela's experience selling TikTok and Instagram inventory at a commercial scale is a crucial feature we sought in selecting our new CRO. We create and package video inventory by broadcasting 100+ videos daily in repeatable formats, enabling us to offer video and distribution in novel ways, providing brands deep-funnel engagement with our audience at increasingly predictable rates. At the core of our strategy is predicting the performance of videos broadcast on our network, by observing the performative qualities of our channels to ensure we are in-tune with ever-changing social algorithms. Constantly questioning, challenging, and redesigning our storytelling as a channel owner and operator is the key to scaling communities capable of absorbing advertising efficiently. Pamela and her team will shape our inventory distribution strategy, such that brands and agencies can purchase video plus distribution on our network via garden hose…or fire hose!"

In the future, Pamela will play a crucial role in the company's expansion beyond the gaming category, contributing to the development of innovative formats and product offerings for brand partners.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Vertiqal Studios and lead revenue-growth initiatives," said Pamela. "I look forward to joining the talented team for many reasons, but primarily because the company's strategy of owning and operating tentpole channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat creates a robust ecosystem that is perfectly positioned for brands seeking alignment with a highly engaged GenZennial audience at scale."

About Vertiqal Studios:

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, while sharing revenue with OTT platforms. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 627-8868

Email: jon@vertiqalstudios.com;

Investor Relations Email: ir@vertiqalstudios.com

