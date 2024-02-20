

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As the Israeli military operation in the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Younis continues, the UN and the Palestine Red Crescent Society evacuated 14 patients from one of very few medical facilities currently functioning in Gaza.



Negotiations are ongoing to evacuate remaining patients from the Hospital, OCHA said.



According to the World Health Organization, more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses remain inside the hospital.



'The hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen. There is no tap water and no electricity, except a backup generator maintaining some lifesaving machines,' WHO said.



WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that last week, the UN agency's team had not been permitted to enter the hospital to assess conditions of the patients and critical medical needs, despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel.



Meanwhile, the situation in Al Amal Hospital - also in Khan Younis - remains critical, following a four-week siege by the Israeli military. Food supplies have reportedly been nearly exhausted, and fuel reserves are dwindling.



As the bombardment of Gaza continues, public health concerns are mounting - with women hardest hit. The UN Population Fund has warned that everyone in Gaza is hungry, including some 50,000 pregnant women.



