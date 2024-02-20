

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings to shareholders decreased 28% to $159 million. Net earnings to shareholders per share decreased 21% to $1.09. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter revenues decreased 34% to $2.3 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.31 billion in revenue. Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 3% and ocean container volume decreased 10%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken