National Grid Launches Project C Community Commitment Youth Spaces Competition To Win $25,000

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / As part of National Grid's ongoing Project C community commitment, the company launched a Youth Spaces Competition for Long Island-based non-profit organizations to submit applications and short videos on their plans to upgrade physical space designated to providing programs and services for local youth. The local community will vote on a winner to receive a $25,000 grant to make the desired improvements and five runners up to each receive $5,000 grants.

"National Grid is partnering with the Long Island community to provide resources for spaces dedicated to bringing young people together to inspire, uplift and create inclusive change," said Brian Sapp, National Grid's Director of External Affairs. "Through Project C, we partner with communities to build a better and more equitable future for our youth. Our enriching spaces program is a great opportunity to reward Long Island small non-profits for the great work they do every day."

National Grid will award a $25,000 grant to the winning non-profit organization. Five runners-up will each be awarded $5,000 for improvements to a youth-focused space, whether it be for equipment, facility renovations or other upgrades.

The application period is open for qualifying non-profit Long Island organizations. Applicants have until March 1, 2024, to submit a brief application with a two-minute video explaining their project and why their organization deserves to win.

A committee of judges made up of National Grid employees and Long Island community leaders will select the six projects that closely align with the company's Project C mission and values, especially as it relates to fighting for social and racial justice. The finalists will be available online for the community to vote to determine the competition winter. The community will be invited to vote from March 25-29, 2024.

Eligibility

To be eligible for funding under Project C Youth Spaces Competition, a Long Island non-profit organization must meet the following criteria:

501(c)3, 501(c)4 or 501(c)6 tax status

Demonstrates a positive impact on youth in their community

Identifies a physically defined space in need of a refresh

Has a maximum $2 million in organizational budget.

A full list of eligibility requirements, access to the application form and a contact for questions is available at Project C Youth Spaces Competition.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future - transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Wendy Frigeria

Downstate New York

(516) 545-5052

Email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: National Grid

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-grid

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: National Grid

View the original press release on accesswire.com