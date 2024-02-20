

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the European Commission announced EUR75 million, or $89 million in humanitarian aid to support the people affected by Russia's war against Ukraine.



Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's key energy and civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and power grids are seriously hampering people's access to basic services. With each new shelling, more and more Ukrainians are left homeless and in need of assistance and shelter in freezing conditions. With an estimated 14.6 million people in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine, this new funding comes at a crucial time.



The humanitarian funding is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare.



Including the new funding announced today, the European Commission has allocated in total EUR926 million for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Of this funding, EUR860 million has been allocated for humanitarian programs within Ukraine and EUR66 million to support refugees who have fled to neighbouring Moldova.



EU humanitarian aid, present in Ukraine since 2014, is running operations all across the country, with a focus on hard-to-reach areas close to the frontline in the eastern and southern regions.



