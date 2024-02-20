The "Turkey Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Turkey, including

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Turkey.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The IRSA regulates the Turkish insurance industry.

The Turkish insurance industry allows 100% foreign direct investment.

The provisions of the Insurance Law 2007 regulate the life and non-life insurance businesses in Turkey.

The motor third-party liability insurance, liability insurance of a carrier to the passenger of the aircraft, and third-party liability insurance for hazardous activities are the key compulsory classes of insurance.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Turkey with a few exceptions.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Turkey.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

