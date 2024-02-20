

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices jumped in the day's trade as an easing in bond yields as well as the greenback's retreat fueled a favor for the yellow metal.



Bond yields eased across regions amidst an uncertainty about the monetary policy outlook. Ten-year bond yields declined 1.2 percent in Japan, 1 percent in Germany as well as Canada and 0.66 percent in France.



Yields on 2-year U.S. treasuries declined 1.4 percent whereas for the 5-year tenor, the decline was 0.87 percent. While ten-year bond yields in the U.S. declined 0.39 percent, the longer-term 30-year bonds recorded an uptick of 0.20 percent in yields.



The Dollar's retreat also fueled a bullish momentum in the prices of Gold. The Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies traded between 103.93 and 104.41, versus the previous close of 104.29. It is currently at 103.94, implying overnight losses of 0.34 percent.



The firm gold prices are notwithstanding the anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the ECB minutes on Thursday.



Gold Futures for April settlement have jumped 0.83 percent to trade at $2,040.90, versus the previous close of $2,024.10. The day's trading range has been between $2,026.25 and $2,042.35. Gold had traded between $1,808.80 and $2,152.30 over the course of the past 52 weeks.



Spot Gold added 0.56 percent to trade at $2,029.16 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $2,015.09 and $2,030.94.



