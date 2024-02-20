Altigen Technologies Announces Major New Contract with Connecticut Department of Transportation

New Contract Builds upon Longstanding Business Relationship

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services, today announced that it is has been awarded a new contract from Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) for their visionary COMPASS project management system. This new agreement both extends and expands upon the prior contract between the two organizations.

COMPASS is a cloud-based next generation digital transportation project management solution that manages the delivery of all of CT DOT's capital projects. This innovative solution spans the entire project lifecycle, from inception through construction. Today CT DOT relies on COMPASS to manage approximately 500 projects in the preconstruction phase along with another 180 projects in the construction phase.

After a stringent bid process, in which Altigen was selected as the vendor of choice to develop the COMPASS solution, a new contract has been mutually executed in the amount of $12M over the next five years. For the past seven years Altigen (including its ZAACT Consulting division) and CT DOT have worked closely together to deliver on CT DOT's goal of delivering a truly groundbreaking project management solution, COMPASS. The new contract enables Altigen to expand upon its previous development efforts to further streamline processes, improve operational efficiencies, and significantly reduce project management expenses.

"Our vision for COMPASS is to have a single platform to manage all of CT DOT's capital projects", said Bill Pratt, Principal Engineer at the Connecticut Department of Transportation. "We knew this was an ambitious project from the start, but also one which had the potential to generate a significant return on investment for the State of Connecticut. In addition to substantial cost savings, the COMPASS project has also resulted in better collaboration and communication, enhanced resource management, increased transparency and accountability and improved risk management, just to name a few. We look forward to our continued relationship with Altigen to introduce even more innovative features and applications to further advance COMPASS."

The objectives for the COMPASS solution, which leverages Azure, SharePoint and Microsoft 365, are right in line with Altigen's technical expertise across the entire Microsoft technology stack. With a robust product roadmap in place to deliver on CT DOT's vision, COMPASS is poised to revolutionize how transportation related projects are planned, managed and delivered.

According to Sharique Shaikh, Altigen's Director of Consulting Services, "We are all very appreciative of the opportunity afforded to Altigen. Moreover, it's been a real pleasure to work with the CT DOT project management team. I'm incredibly proud of our past delivery accomplishments with CT DOT and even more optimistic about the future as we continue working closely together to deliver value-add solutions for CT DOT. We're also collaborating on new innovations, including Gen AI, which will further streamline business processes and provide actionable insights to management. Our shared commitment is to leverage technology to the benefit of all CT DOT stakeholders."

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement, increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in 5 countries spanning 3 continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or email us at sales@altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including our ability to accelerate business opportunities and compete in the highly competitive markets in which we operate. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Altigen takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Altigen's OTC filings are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

